Stanford University has finally apologized to the Trump-appointed federal judge whose talk was hijacked by student protesters and a woke dean.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez wrote to US Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan on Saturday, two days after his ambushed event.

They offered their “sincerest apologies” for what Duncan had called “deeply uncivil behavior” by “hypocrites,” “idiots” and “bullies.”

“What happened was inconsistent with our policies on free speech, and we are very sorry about the experience you had while visiting our campus,” the pair told Duncan a day after he called for such an apology.

“We are very clear with our students that, given our commitment to free expression, if there are speakers they disagree with, they are welcome to exercise their right to protest but not to disrupt the proceedings.”

READ MORE