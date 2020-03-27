Just the News:

The two professors of medicine recalculate a new rate based on the prevalence rate of the disease, not reported cases

The true fatality rate of the novel coronavirus may be much lower than current projections imply, according to two professors of medicine at Stanford University.

Dr. Eran Bendavid and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya postulate, in The Wall Street Journal, that the high estimated fatality rate of the coronavirus of 2%-4% is “deeply flawed.” They base their argument around the metrics of total individuals infected who die, rather than individuals with identified cases of the virus who have died.

“If the number of actual infections is much larger than the number of cases – orders of magnitude larger – than the true fatality rate is much lower as well,” the doctors write.

