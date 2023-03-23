The Stanford University diversity dean who led scores of students in a protest against a Trump-appointed judge while he was speaking at Stanford Law School is currently on leave, according to reports.

Tirien Steinbach, the school’s associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, interrupted US Circuit Judge S. Kyle Duncan earlier this month and blasted him for causing “harm” to students while he attempted to speak to Stanford’s chapter of the conservative Federalist Society.

Steinbach has since been placed on leave, according to a memo obtained by The Washington Free Beacon. It’s not clear if she was placed on disciplinary leave or went on voluntary leave.

The law school will not discipline any of the students who were involved in the disruption, the memo said.

