More universities cancel on-campus classes as threat of coronavirus looms

Axios:

A Stanford University School of Medicine faculty member has also tested positive for COVID-19

Stanford University and the University of Washington are among the first colleges in the U.S. to suspend in-person classes as the novel coronavirus spreads in California, Washington state and beyond.

The big picture: Universities are mobilizing emergency planning teams to determine what shutdowns could look like, as more Americans test positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. Some schools have told students to prepare for a shutdown if a faculty member or student becomes infected.

The state of play: Many college students are traveling across the country and the world for spring break vacations, increasing their chances of contracting the virus and drawing concern that they will bring COVID-19 back to campus.

