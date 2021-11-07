The New York Post:

Scott continued singing as members of audience were getting chest compression by medics

Rapper Travis Scott has a history of inciting music festival crowds to ignore security and violently storm the stage, for which he has been arrested and sued by fans.

Scott was arrested at music festivals at Arkansas in 2017 and again at Chicago in 2015 for whipping up hysteria and encouraging moshing that left security guard and concertgoers injured.

Eight people were killed and more than 300 injured in the stampede at Friday night’s Astroworld festival at NRG Park in Scott’s native Houston.

Police accused Scott of inciting a riot during a show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in 2017, where several people, including a security guard, were injured.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, reportedly in a sweetheart deal with prosecutors to avoid more serious charges.

Weeks later one of Scott’s Manhattan concerts became so chaotic one of his fans fell off a balcony and was left paralyzed, a lawsuit alleged.

Plaintiff Kyle Green, then 23, alleged Scott made matters worse by ordering his security guards to drag the badly injured young man’s limp body to the stage so the rapper could try to give him a ring as a consolation prize.

“I was in a lot of pain,” Green told The Post in 2017. “I just laid there, and finally, an ambulance came.’’

Scott was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a Lollapalooza performance in 2015 that lasted just five minutes before being shut down after dozens of fans joined Scott on stage.

More at The New York Post