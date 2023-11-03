‘Stalemate’: Ukraine’s Top General Invokes WWI, Says NATO Doctrine Hasn’t Helped

The Ukraine War has reached a Great War-like stalemate, the man leading the Western-backed forces has taken to reading decades-old books on trench warfare, and there will “most likely” be no “deep and beautiful breakthrough”, a new interview purports to reveal.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces made repeated references to the stalemate of the First World War in major comments on the state of the present war against Russia’s attempted occupation of the nation. The comments may alarm some in the West hoping for a rapid conclusion of the conflict, given the enormous expense to NATO governments so far and the implicit statement that without major developments, no progress is to be made by either side.

General Valery Zaluzhny made the comments in an interview with the globalist-centrist Economist magazine, publishing with it a nine-page personal essay on the war which concludes a “non-trivial” advance in Ukrainian capability is required, and saying “Just like in the first world war we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate”.

“There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough”, the General said.

