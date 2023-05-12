Consumer sentiment unexpectedly plunged in May as worries over the direction of the economy worsened and household expectations for inflation over the long run rose.

The University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment fell to 57.7, 9.1 percent below the April score of 63.5, according to the preliminary May survey of consumers. Economists had expected the index to fall by just half a percentage point to 63.

The index of consumer expectations crashed 11.7 percent to 53.4, down from 60.5 in the final April reading. In index of current economic conditions fell to 64.5 from 68.2 at the end of April.

The sudden downturn was not expected. Year ahead expectations plummeted 23 percent from last month and long-run expectations fell 16 percent. This is an indication that consumers are worried that a looming economic downturn will not be brief, according to the director of the survey Joanne Hsu.

