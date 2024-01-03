Staff at Kanye West’s favorite 5-star Miami hotel fed up with the controversial rapper

There are some more names to be added to the long, long (long, long) list of people who have had it with Kanye West.

After having upset the global Jewish community, Adidas, Gap, right-thinking people everywhere, the Kardashians, etc. etc., Page Six hears that West now seems to have worn out his welcome at his favorite hotel in Miami as well.

The rapper-turned-designer-turned-all-purpose-scourge has been camped out at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort, where we’re told he’s so ensconced that he even has a recording studio set up.

But the hotel is outside of the party-friendly South Beach neighborhood and certain staff — particularly the security staff, we’re told — are fed up with the troubled star’s tendency to have late-night guests.

On a particularly wild night lately, the rapper performed (in a black Ku Klux Klan mask, as it happens) during the Art Basel festival, and there was a line of around 15 SUVs coming and going from the luxe hotel until around 5 a.m.

