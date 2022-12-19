Former Governor-In-Her-Own-Mind Stacey Abrams (D-Failure) blew through $100 million, lost by more than seven points, is still in debt, and screwed her staffers just in time for the holidays.

Such a nice lady.

From the far-left Axios, minus all their goofy “why it matters” junk:

After raising more than $100 million in her second bid to be Georgia governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million in debt to vendors, two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed to Axios. Abrams has been heralded for her fundraising prowess and had brought in donations at a presidential level earlier in the year. But money became so tight that most of the 180 full-time staffers were given an abrupt paycheck cutoff date — just a week after the November election. “People have told me they have no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January,” one former staffer told Axios. “It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up.”

How do you blow through $100 million in a state with only 10 million people?

And then she got shellacked by 7.5 points, lol.

From the sounds of it, the campaign was as mismanaged as any Stacey Abrams administration would be.

One staff member told these Axios clowns that “compensation was high for campaigns.” Oh. Overpaid to lose. Another source said Abrams has a “well-documented pattern” of “running a campaign where there’s always been more money in the future that can fix the mistakes of the past[.]”

