Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor, said during a television appearance Wednesday that more abortion access was a solution to combatting the nation’s crippling inflation rate, a remark that prompted widespread backlash from Republicans.

Abrams was asked on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

While abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that. What can a governor, what could you do as governor to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those livability, daily, hourly issues they’re confronted with?

Abrams replied:

Let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

Abrams, who is facing Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in a contentious gubernatorial rematch, then provided a nonspecific list of follow-up answers to the current high cost of living, which nearly 70 percent of respondents in a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll said was an “extremely important” or “very important” consideration for how they would vote.

“A governor can address housing prices. A governor can address the cost of education. A governor can put money into the pockets of everyday hardworking Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy. That’s what I talk about on the trail,” Abrams said before switching the conversation back to abortion.

