New York Post:

A voter registration group led by Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock until earlier this year is under investigation for allegedly sending ballots to residents in other states, Georgia’s secretary of state announced Monday.

The New Georgia Project, which was founded by failed Peach State gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, was named as one of four voter registration groups under investigation for improper registration activities, Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project, led by Warnock until January when he announced he would run for the seat held by GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, “sent voter registration applications to New York City.”

The investigation comes ahead of two hotly contested runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 where Democrats hope they can snatch back two GOP seats and regain control of the Senate.

“Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony,” Raffensperger said at a press conference.

“These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible,” he continued.

The New Georgia Project was also investigated in 2014 over allegations it forged voter registration applications.

In 2017, Warnock called the term voter fraud “alarmist” and denied the charges, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

All of the groups named in the investigation have denied the charges.

