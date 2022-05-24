BREITBART:

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ridiculed the state of Georgia Saturday, dismissing rival Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) claim that the Peach State is the best place to live and do business in the United States.

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” Abrams said in a speech at the Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala in Norcross, Georgia.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported on Abrams’ remarks:

Abrams, who is running unopposed while incumbent and heavy favorite Brian Kemp and Trump-backed David Perdue duke it out for the GOP nomination, was reacting to Kemp’s persistent brag that the Peach State is the best in the nation to do business. Abrams went on further to clarify that she felt the state could do better on issues where they are ranked near the last in the nation. ‘Let me contextualize,’ she said. ‘When you’re number 48 for mental health, when we’re number one for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the number one place to live. Georgia is capable of greatness, but we need greatness to be in our governor’s office. We need someone who actually believes in bringing all of us in there together.’

Abrams ran a failed 2018 gubernatorial campaign against Kemp and has since refused to concede, stoking conspiracy theories of a stolen election. This time around, Kemp is also facing another Republican in Tuesday’s primary election — Sen. David Perdue (R), who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

