Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law Jimmie Gardner is arrested ‘for trying to pay underage girl for sex in Florida hotel’

The brother-in-law of former Georgia State House of Representatives member Stacey Abrams has been arrested over claims of human trafficking.

Jimmie Gardner, 57, was taken into custody on Friday by Tampa Police for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 16-year-old girl in Florida, where the age of consent is 18.

He is accused of meeting the minor at 1:43am and inviting her to his room at the Renaissance Hotel at International Plaza before he offered her money for sex.

Authorities claim Gardner grabbed her by the throat and began choking her after she refused to sleep with him and the victim called 911. He left the hotel by the time police arrived but they discovered the young girl at the scene.

Gardner, who married US District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of former Georgia politician Abrams, in 2018, is in Hillsborough County jail with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in Tampa on Saturday.

