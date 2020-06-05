Fox News

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS?



They're persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn.



Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

Surveillance footage capturing a group of men breaking into a pawn shop around the same time of the killing of a retired police captain attempting to prevent looting was released by St. Louis authorities Friday. The video shows seven “persons of interest” running into Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry on Tuesday during a night of widespread looting and rioting following a mostly peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd. The men all have their faces covered — six with masks and one with another covering. One man takes off his mask and puts his left hand to his mouth. Authorities believe he may have cut himself.

