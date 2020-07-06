New York Post:

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators returned to the St. Louis mansion of a gun-toting couple whose armed stand went viral last week — only this time the pair just watched from their balcony.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who confronted marchers with an semi-automatic rifle and a handgun last week, kept their guns holstered Friday when the crowd returned, looking down on the protest along with their lawyer and private security standing by.

Mark McCloskey, 63, said he grabbed his AR-15 on June 28 as protesters broke through a gate of their private road because he feared they were “storming the Bastille” and would burn down his home.

Patricia McCloskey, 61, was seen holding a small silver handgun, at times pointing it directly at protestors.

“They’re angry, they’re screaming,” Mark McCloskey told Tucker Carlson on FOX News. “They’ve got spittle coming out of their mouths. They’re coming towards our house. Out there with my wife, and I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re absolutely alone. There’s nobody here to protect us but us.”

