NEW YORK POST:

Authorities in Sri Lanka discovered 15 bodies, including six children, while raiding a safe house occupied by militants suspected to be linked to the Easter bombings.

The gruesome find was made by Sri Lankan soldiers after a gunfight with suspected terrorists near Sammanthurai in the eastern region of the country.

During the gun battle, which began Friday night local time, militants also detonated three explosions.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said some of the victims were likely militants who set off suicide bombs during the encounter with police.

Three other people were injured during the fight, officials said.

Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena ordered the Friday raids as part of a major search operation to find suspects linked the coordinated Easter bombings that killed at least 253 people.

“Every household in the country will be checked,” Sirisena said. “The lists of permanent residents of every house will be established to ensure no unknown persons could live anywhere.”