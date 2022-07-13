What appeared to be throngs of hundreds of protesters remained at the home of the president of Sri Lanka as of Tuesday after occupying the residence and sending President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing to an undisclosed location this weekend.

Rajapaksa — the last Rajapaksa family member still holding a top government position after months of protests forced several brothers and other relatives out of cabinet positions — agreed to step down from the presidency following the seizure of his home on Saturday. The president is expected to officially step down on Wednesday to allow for the country’s Parliament to organize an “all-party” unity government. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also agreed to step down this weekend after protesters burned his house down.

Wickremesinghe became prime minister for a second time in May after predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s brother, resigned in the wake of protesters burning his house down.

