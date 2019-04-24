NEW YORK POST:



Surveillance footage purportedly shows two of the Sri Lanka suicide bombers riding a hotel elevator and plotting their attack just moments before blowing themselves up at an Easter Sunday brunch, a report says.

The suspected terrorists can be seen smiling and talking to each other as they head down to the third floor of the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, according to according to News1st Sri Lanka, which posted the footage online Tuesday.

The men are both wearing backpacks, which — according to police — were carrying the explosives. They would later walk into a third floor restaurant, dubbed Table One, where they unleashed their assault during their brunch service.

Footage from inside the eatery shows one of their bombs exploding, with a bright red flame and smoke engulfing the screen.

More than 300 people were killed in the Sunday morning attacks, which unfolded at churches and hotels across the Sri Lankan capital. The suspects have been described as religious extremists belonging to an international Islamist terror cell. ISIS has claimed responsibility.