Squeegee men, scourge of the ‘90s, are back in New York

New York Post:

Just when you thought they were washed up, the notorious squeegee men are streaking back to Big Apple streets.

The panhandling window-washers, who became the face of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s quality-of-life crackdown in the 1990s, were back peddling their spotty services in Manhattan over the weekend.

A trio of the in-your-face glass swabbers were spotted plying their trade on 40th Street and Ninth Avenue on Sunday — figures from the annals of New York City history that some folks weren’t in the mood for.

“Get out of the road!” yelled Randy Brechler, 62, a tourist from Florida, as he disembarked a cab. “This is a way of just panhandling. It’s forcing people to do something they don’t want to do.”

Wife Helen Brechler, 55, called the situation “scary.”

Read more at the New York Post


