Two female squatters and their pit bulls shacked up in a Florida rental property for more than a month, causing nearly $40,000 in damages — and attacking the landlords by flinging a brick and human poop at them, according to reports.

Patti Peeples and Dawn Tiura, co-owners of a rental home in Jacksonville, learned that their investment property had been overtaken by a couple after a handyman was sent to make repairs ahead of an inspection for a potential sale.

After the worker discovered a pit bull with roughly a dozen of its puppies basking on the sunroom porch, Peeples headed over only to find an unwelcome couple had broken into the property, according to News4Jax.

The women most likely had moved in in March, after a previous tenant had vacated the home, according to the owners.

The squatters, who were in a relationship, claimed to police that they were victims of a Zillow rental scam, purporting that they had signed a lease agreement and paid rent, a security deposit and a pet deposit to a false landlord, Fox News reported.

According to a police report, though, one of the squatters had recently been evicted in mid-February from a nearby home following a similar yarn, including claiming she had paid a landlord with the same address as Peeples’ and Tiura’s property.

READ MORE