Squatters take over Wyoming city: Vagrants leave millions of dollars worth of damage to motel and 500lbs of human feces in downtown area

Squatters have taken over a Wyoming city after some left millions of dollars worth of damage to a motel and others left 500lbs of feces in the downtown area.Casper, the second-largest city in the state, is home to 60,000 residents but now also has about 200 homeless people.Some have seized various properties that are empty or abandoned, including an abandoned Econo Lodge motel that hasn’t operated since November.Casper Mayor Bruce Knell described the extent of destruction as akin to ‘third-world-country stuff’.

‘It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s third-world-country stuff happening in Casper, Wyoming,’ he told Cowboy State Daily. ‘They destroyed everything. It’s horrible.’

The motel which had about 300 rooms was already closed due to flooding, was taken over by squatters, who have now rendered it both uninhabitable and hazardous.

The flooding was initially caused last winter after water lines froze and burst, flooding one floor and submerging the electrical switch panel.

