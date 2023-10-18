Squatters, homeless in Pensacola, Florida, leave neighborhood covered in trash and residents angry: ‘It’s dangerous. It’s not healthy’

A Florida neighborhood has been ‘invaded’ by squatters and homeless people as locals were left furious over huge piles of trash and open-air bathrooms.

Pensacola, in the Panhandle, has seen a huge influx of vagrants that have made the area ‘dangerous’ and ‘unhealthy’.

Furious neighbors said they were at breaking point and desperate to leave after witnessing the newcomers relieving themselves publicly for over a year.

‘It’s dangerous. It’s not healthy. And it’s really kinda starting to take a toll on our neighbors and how they feel about letting their kids play out in the yard,’ Jessica Allen told WEAR.

