Squatters create ‘nightmare’ situation in Florida neighborhood, leaving police ‘handcuffed’

Residents of a neighborhood in Winter Park, Florida, say squatters have created a “nightmare” situation and have not been evicted citing how the police department is “handcuffed” from doing anything.“It’s been a nightmare,” Winter Park resident Justin Mielcarek told WFTV 9.The news outlet visited Fifeshire Drive in the town, and said residents were eager to speak out about the squatting issues, including one home that has been sparking tension since June when squatters reportedly moved in.Mielcarek and other neighbors said they started noticing full trash bins, shades that covered all the windows, and a car in the driveway at the home back in June, despite the home’s owner living abroad. The neighbors recounted their suspicions were piqued and called the property management to inquire about their new neighbors, but the property company had no records of any tenants.Police were called, who reportedly raided the property, and left the alleged squatters fleeing over fences, jumping out of windows and even landing in a pool, WFTV reported.

