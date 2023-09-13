Squatter who tried to sell couple’s home for $225K 4 months ago returns to try it again

A Louisiana man has taken squatters’ rights to a whole new level after he was caught inside a couple’s home that he attempted to sell for nearly a quarter-million dollars months ago.Joseph Guerin was caught after having broken into an unoccupied Baton Rouge home earlier this week after the owners were alerted to the unwanted man on their property.Guerin was arrested for unauthorized entrance into the house after he had changed the home’s locks and its utilities were listed under his name, according to WBRZ.

He was released on Monday.This is the third time the serial squatter has been arrested for unauthorized entrance after he was apprehended by police in April out of the same Baton Rouge home when the owners first found people were illegally residing in the house.Richard and Kristen Craven inherited the ranch house last year after her parents died, and only discovered the unwanted guests during a routine check on the property.“We were checking on it and it was ransacked. Everything was tossed,” Craven told the outlet in April.

