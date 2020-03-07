Fox News:

The left-wing congresswomen known as the “Squad” are renewing their calls for the abolition of the death penalty after the execution this week of a convicted Alabama cop killer who was killed for his role in the murders of three cops in a suspected drug house in 2004.

“Abolish the death penalty,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after the execution of Nathaniel Woods.

“No one should take the life of another,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted. “That includes the government.”

Woods was executed by lethal injection on Thursday for his participation in the brutal murders of three police officers in 2004 in Birmingham, Ala.: Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett.

The three officers were shot by Kerry Spencer, who opened fire with a high-powered rifle when they tried to serve a misdemeanor domestic assault warrant on Woods. Woods was convicted as an accomplice, with prosecutors arguing that he lured the officers into the house and was an active participant who pointed to one of the officers so Spencer could shoot him.

