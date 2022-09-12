“Squad” member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) removed her tweet about the 9/11 terror attacks after receiving backlash.

On Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the attacks, Jayapal tweeted, “Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed.”

Her tweet sparked backlash from other Twitter users after they pointed out that she appeared to include the hijackers in the death toll.

“She did in 2021 and again in 2022,” one user tweeted.

