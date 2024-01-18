‘Squad’ lawmaker explains ‘creative’ way to pay $14 trillion in slavery reparations: ‘Moral and legal obligation’

A New York lawmaker wants the federal government to push a $14 trillion reparations measure.

The measure is touted by “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who wants the federal government to be held accountable for slavery and the aftermath of it, according to the Journal News.

Bowman cited the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the “space race” endeavor as examples that would make the measure feasible.

“When COVID was destroying us, we invested in the American people in a way that kept the economy afloat,” said Bowman. “The government can invest the same way in reparations without raising taxes on anyone.”

“Where did the money come from?” Bowman said. “We spent it into existence.”

