Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with party goers enjoying booze-filled nights out for spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety.

Two men were shot Friday night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted.

It wasn’t clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said four guns were recovered.

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch.

Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with party goers enjoying booze-filled nights out for spring break. One person was killed and another wounded sending dozens scrambling for safety

READ MORE