The Washington Free Beacon:

Like most celebrities, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) doesn’t always play by the rules. Sources inform the Washington Free Beacon that the socialist congresswoman’s white Tesla was parked illegally outside the Whole Foods near her posh apartment complex in Washington, D.C.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on the parking scandal. There is more than sufficient evidence, however, to conclude that the illegally parked white Tesla belongs to her.

The car in the following photographs, taken May 14, had a New York license plate and a congressional parking pass on the dashboard. The Free Beacon has obscured these identifying features in accordance with our anti-doxxing policy.

Ocasio-Cortez told Vanity Fair in October 2020 that she “just got a car.” In February 2021, the congresswoman explained that she decided to get a car “due to COVID” and mentioned that it was an electric vehicle in an effort to silence her haters. She also described feeling “very lucky that I have not gotten a parking ticket,” which suggests a willingness to break the rules for her own convenience.

“I usually travel by train, but due to COVID I now drive by car, I travel by car,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram Live. “Not a combustion engine vehicle, but I travel by car between New York and D.C.”

The car blog Tire Meets Road has speculated that Ocasio-Cortez most likely owns a Tesla Model 3 Long Range because it is one of the only electric vehicle models capable of making the trip from New York to D.C., and vice versa, on a single charge. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range has a retail price of between $46,000 and $59,000.

