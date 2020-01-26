Fast Company:

If hand-curating a playlist that you and your pup can agree on seems like a daunting task, Spotify thinks it’s up for the job.

The Swedish music service released Pet Playlists on January 15 2020, its latest experiment in using your listening data to, uh, keep you listening. Spotify says the project considers both “your listening habits and your pet’s attributes” to generate playlists “you both can enjoy.”

As you might have guessed, no, there’s not a ton of research out there to back any of this up.

Some studies suggest that dogs vibe well with certain genres, however. Recent research by the University of Glasgow and the Scottish SPCA suggests that dogs most chill out while listening to reggae and soft rock. Another concludes that classical music “appears particularly beneficial” for dogs, while heavy metal seemed to encourage them to bark.