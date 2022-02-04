BREITBART:

Spotify staffers concerned and struggling with Joe Rogan and his popular podcast heard from the company’s co-founder and chief executive Daniel Ek this week. Ek told the streaming giant’s staff the virtues like tolerance are paramount, before pointing out it is not the company’s place to “dictate the discourse” of Rogan’s show.

“There are many things that Joe Rogan says that I strongly disagree with and find very offensive,” Ek said at a company town hall, according to a transcript published by The Verge. But “if we want even a shot at achieving our bold ambitions, it will mean having content on Spotify that many of us may not be proud to be associated with.”

Ek qualified his total support with the caveat: “Not anything goes, but there will be opinions, ideas, and beliefs that we disagree with strongly and even makes us angry or sad,” before pointing out there are plenty of people in the world who do like to listen to Rogan.

“For those of you who aren’t aware, The Joe Rogan Experience is currently the top podcast in 93 markets, so it’s impossible to ignore its scale and reach. Or to put it plainly, he’s the number one podcaster in the world by a wide margin.”

