Hold your horses! A London police officer was injured Saturday when a black military steed taking part in King Charles III’s Coronation Procession veered off the line of march and reared back into a crowd-control barrier. The horse, which appeared to have bolted from further back in the line of march, nearly collided with a mounted member of the king’s Royal Household just yards behind the Gold State Coach carrying Charles and Queen Camilla. The incident occurred as the royal couple’s carriage turned the corner from Whitehall into The Mall on its way to Buckingham Palace after the two were crowned in a solemn Westminster Abbey ceremony.. Stunned spectators scrambled to get out of the path of the spooked animal as the metal barrier fell.

