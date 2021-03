The Post Millennial:

On Friday, journalist John Cardillo pointed out that Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that it was the wind that knocked President Biden over while trying to board Air Force One couldn’t be true; there wasn’t enough wind at the time.

“WH Spox @KJP46 says the wind was so strong, it knocked Biden over and that’s why he fell three times boarding Air Force One.”

“She’s lying” he said.

WH Spox @KJP46 says the wind was so strong, it knocked Biden over and that’s why he fell three times boarding Air Force One.



She’s lying.



Weather at Joint Base Andrews shows only 6-14 mph winds which are considered light to moderate breezes by the National Weather Service pic.twitter.com/ys0uiMoNUX — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 19, 2021

President Trump takes a sip of water. The media: “He had a stroke!”



President Biden falls going up the stairs. The media: “Happens to everyone.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 19, 2021

