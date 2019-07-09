USA TODAY:

A spokesman for former President Bill Clinton said Monday that Clinton “knows nothing” about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes after the billionaire financier pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” according to a statement tweeted by Clinton’s press secretary Angel Ureña.

Epstein was arrested Saturday on sex-trafficking charges dating back to the 2000s, according to the Associated Press. On Monday, Epstein pleaded not guilty to one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex-trafficking conspiracy, which stem from accusations dating to 2002-2005.