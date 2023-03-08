The far-left smear organization known as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has defended one of its attorneys after police arrested him for alleged domestic terrorism.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, this past weekend, far-left agitators allegedly threw Molotov cocktails and launched fireworks at an Atlanta police training facility that has been under construction. Among the 23 people arrested for what police called a “coordinated attack” is Thomas Jurgens, 28, a staff attorney at the SPLC. Following the arrest, Jurgens’ Linkedin page was deleted. Jurgens hails from Georgia but was allegedly with people from out of state.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) did not address any of the alleged violence that unfolded over the weekend and defended Jurgens as having been a “legal observer” of the protest.

“An employee at the SPLC was arrested while acting — and identifying — as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG). The employee is an experienced legal observer, and their arrest is not evidence of any crime, but of heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters,” the organization said.

“This is part of a months-long escalation of policing tactics against protesters and observers who oppose the destruction of the Weelaunee Forest to build a police training facility,” it continued. “The SPLC has and will continue to urge de-escalation of violence and police use of force against Black, Brown and Indigenous communities — working in partnership with these communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people.”

