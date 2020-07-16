New York Post:

Three Spirit airline employees were battered in a wild melee at a South Florida airport over a delayed flight, according to a report.

The brawl captured on video broke out Tuesday night at a gate for a Philadelphia-bound flight from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, news station WPLG reported.

The employees suffered minor injuries when three passengers “became combative following a delayed flight,” the airline said.

In the clip, several women were seen hurling items at the workers before going behind the counter and attacking at least one of the employees.

Among the items leveled at employees were phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

