FOX NEWS:

A little girl plays with her mother’s identification card – tossing, catching and guarding it fiercely. It’s the only thing she has to call her own.

Boys nearby play soccer with an empty soda bottle. Men, reduced to tears, hide away in makeshift tents, counting pennies to feed their families.

“It first started as a trickle, but really in the last year, it became a wave of people fleeing both for reasons of persecution and simply because they could no longer sustain themselves,” Todd Chapman, the U.S Ambassador to Ecuador, told Fox News. “People don’t leave their children behind because they want to. It is because of the dire circumstances on the ground in Venezuela are causing people to take this consequential and dangerous and desperate decision to seek a better life elsewhere.”

The depth of the catastrophe threatens to unravel the stability and wreak financial havoc beyond just Latin America – with little end in sight. It’s quite simply “the worst crisis the region has seen in modern history,” according to Moises Rendon, associate director and fellow for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“You have a humanitarian and economic collapse, mass immigration and the government cracking down along with institutional collapse,” he said. “Combine all these aspects together, and Venezuela is fast becoming a threat for the civility of the whole region.”

Response for Venezuelans, the coordination platform for refugees and migrants, documents at least 16 countries that now need assistance in tending to the ever-burgeoning mass migration flow.