Judicial Watch:

Months after the Biden administration canceled a program that deported illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes, the Border Patrol reports a stunning 3,166% increase in sex offenders crossing into the U.S. illegally via Mexico.

Known as Operation Talon, the initiative was launched in the final weeks of the Trump administration and was run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Around a month after Biden took office, Operation Talon was canceled, igniting outrage among law enforcement and elected officials around the country.

Bad move by the incoming administration considering that between October 2014 and May 2018 ICE arrested nearly 20,000 illegal immigrants previously convicted of sex-related offenses including child molestation, rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking, according to data collected by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

More than a dozen attorneys general blasted the administration for killing Operation Talon and warned the president in a letter of the repercussions. They specifically mention that it could encourage sexual predators seeking to enter the U.S. illegally.

“The cancellation of this program effectively broadcasts to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators,” the attorneys general write. “This message creates a perverse incentive for foreign sexual predators to seek to enter the United States illegally and assault more victims, both in the process of unlawful migration and after they arrive.

It will also broadcast the message to other criminal aliens who have committed other offenses that any kind of robust enforcement against them is unlikely.” The signatories include the attorney general of Florida, Alabama, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Georgia, Louisiana, and Kentucky, among others. The chief legal officers proceed to ask: “If the United States will not remove even convicted sex offenders, whom will it remove?”

