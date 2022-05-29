THE SUN:

TEXAS school shooter Salvador Ramos was an incel who “threatened to kidnap and rape girls who rejected him” on a “daily basis” in chilling live streams, The Sun can reveal.

The 18-year-old Ramos, who massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, reportedly used Yubo to make his vile rants, a social network where users can create video live streams with up to 10 friends.

In messages shared with The Sun, he told one teen who had rejected him: “You’re going to regret not doing what I say” then in another he said: “Go jump off a bridge”.

Yubo told The Sun it was investigating an account that had been taken down from the platform – and was sharing information with cops.

The female Yubo user told The Sun: “He would tell people to lock their doors, don’t show up to school tomorrow, just classic s**t that creeps on the internet say. I never knew it would manifest into this.

“The threats were mostly toward women in response to them rejecting him.

READ MORE