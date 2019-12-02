NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A shocking 220 pounds of garbage were found inside a dead sperm whale that recently washed up onto a Scottish island’s shore.

Nets, ropes, plastic cups and bags were among the items found inside the massive marine mammal after it died last Thursday on Seilebost beach, according to the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS) organization.

SMASS carried out the whale’s necropsy and said the debris was in “a huge ball” in the animal’s stomach, with some of it appearing to have been there for a while.

The organization noted that it didn’t find evidence of whether the trash impacted the whale’s intestines, but said that it was “certainly plausible” that the garbage played a role in the animal becoming stranded.

“This amount of plastic in the stomach is nonetheless horrific, must have compromised digestion, and serves to demonstrate, yet again, the hazards that marine litter and lost or discarded fishing gear can cause to marine life,” SMASS wrote in a Facebook post.

Eye-opening photos of the juvenile whale and of some of the debris found inside its body were posted on Facebook by SMASS, as well as by a Facebook group devoted to preventing the spread of trash on Luskentyre Beach, which is also located in the Isle of Harris.

The whale measured in at roughly 46 feet long and 220 pounds, according to the Luskentyre Beach cleanup page.