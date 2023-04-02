A 41-year-old sperm donor who is accused of fathering hundreds of children across the globe is now facing a lawsuit.

The man, who is from the Netherlands, allegedly fathered over 500 children, and the legal action against him is regarding the potential increased risk of accidental incest, Fox News reported Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by the DonorKind Foundation, which claims Jonathan Jacob Meijer lied about the number of children he fathered via those donations, the Fox article continued:

Meijer faces charges of acting unlawfully after misleading the clinics about the extent of his activities and “endangering” the psychological well-being of his children in addition to the increased risk of incest or inbreeding. Guidelines limit a person to 25 offspring or 12 women to prevent potential incest issues, according to a press release from DonorKind. One mother claims he admitted to her that he may have fathered as many as 500 children.

The foundation also claimed Meijer, who currently lives in Kenya, has allegedly continued donating his sperm outside his home country in places that include Denmark and Ukraine, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

