U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has said former President Donald Trump will have a “speedy trial” in Miami on a 37-count indictment charging him with willfully retaining classified government records and obstructing justice.

But the complexities of handling highly classified evidence, the degree to which Trump’s legal team challenges the government’s pre-trial motions, and the way the judge manages the schedule could all lead to a trial that is anything but swift, legal experts say.

“In every case that I had involving classified information, we never had a speedy trial,” said Stephanie Siegmann, a former chief of the national security unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, who noted that the evidence-sharing process with Trump’s defense team known as discovery could potentially take a year.

“This case will be designated complex because it involves classified information,” added Siegmann, now a partner with the law firm Hinkley Allen.

