Speeding driver crashes directly into plow while trying to pass a semi on snowy NY road, wild video shows

Note to self: don't try to pass when roads are covered in snow and slush.



Thankfully, no one was injured in this crash. pic.twitter.com/pO1haHGk1P — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) January 18, 2024

There’s snow reason to speed during winter storms.

Chilling dashcam footage captured the moment a driver in upstate New York crashed nearly head-on into a snowplow after trying to pass another truck.

The plow was driving along a two-lane road in the North Country region when the semi-truck’s headlights appeared ahead with a black sedan riding alongside it.

The passenger car — squarely in the plow’s path — desperately tried to speed up and overtake the semi-truck, but couldn’t gain enough space in the slush and snow on the narrow roadway.

That’s when the sedan swerved, smashing its side and trunk directly into the plow.

Small pieces of headlights and the black paint of the trunk can be seen flying through the air.

