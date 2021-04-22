Fox News:

White people wanting to visit George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man died last May, will need to heed special instructions.

The intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – where a bystander recorded the now-famous video that showed then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck – was converted into a memorial and renamed George Floyd Square shortly after his death.

A sign near the entrance of the Square welcomes visitors to “A Sacred Space for Community, Public Grief, and Protest.”

For example, white people are instructed to “contribute to the energy of the space, rather than drain it.”

