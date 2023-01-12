Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed former federal prosecutor Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified government records at the private home and office of President Joe Biden.

Garland’s announcement came hours after Biden and his lawyer said that a second batch of classified documents recently had been found in a garage in the president’s private home in Wilmington, Delaware.

A first batch of classified documents had been found on Nov. 2 by lawyers for the president in an office in a Washington think tank that Biden had used while a private citizen

Garland previously had assigned John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for Chicago, to handle the inquiry after the first batch of records was discovered.

“This is not a decision [Garland] made lightly,” a senior Department of Justice official told NBC News, referring to Hur’s appointment.

“The regulations could not be more clear that based on the facts that made the US attorney launch his initial investigation, an appointment of a special counsel is required,” the official said.

