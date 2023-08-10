Special Counsel Jack Smith Obtained Secret Warrant For Trump Twitter Account

A newly released court document reveals that Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a secret search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in January related to Trump’s efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 US election.

After Twitter delayed and did not fully produce the requested information for the “@realDonaldTrump” account until three days after the court’s deadline, Twitter was found in contempt and ordered to pay a $350,000 sanction, according to the document filed on Wednesday. The district court initially ordered Twitter to not disclose the warrant to anyone, which Twitter contested on the grounds that it’s a violation of the First Amendment and the Stored Communications Act. According to Judge Florence Pan – a Biden appointee – the district court acted “within the bounds of its discretion” when it refused to halt enforcement of the warrant until the First Amendment claim was litigated, and “followed the appropriate procedures” before finding Twitter in contempt. Pan also tossed the First Amendment claims.

