Special Counsel Jack Smith Adds New Charges Against Donald Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday brought new charges against former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago White House documents case.

Smith charged Trump with one count of willful retention of national defense documents and two counts of obstruction.

Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, who was previously charged in the first indictment, also received two new obstruction-related charges.

The superseding indictment also charged Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago’s head of maintenance, with altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

“The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira, and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022,” a statement from the special counsel’s spokesman Peter Carr said.

