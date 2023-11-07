Special Counsel Investigating Hunter Biden to Testify Tuesday on IRS Whistleblower Claims

Special Counsel David Weiss will testify on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern behind closed doors before the Judiciary Committee about his role in the five-year investigation of Hunter Biden.

House Republicans hope the interview clears up contradictions between Weiss, four IRS agents, two prosecutors, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who claimed in June that Weiss “was given complete authority to make all decisions” in the Hunter Biden tax probe.

Weiss is expected to claim he had full authority over his investigation. He will refuse to answer questions regarding his current probe into Hunter.

