House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused Attorney General William Barr of committing a crime by lying to Congress about Robert Mueller’s report and Mueller’s issues with how Barr has characterized the special counsel’s findings.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That’s a crime,” the California Democrat told reporters.

Pressed again about the accusation, Pelosi said, “He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law.” Asked whether Barr should go to jail, the speaker responded that “there’s a process involved here.”

In a statement in response, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Pelosi’s “baseless attack on the Attorney General is reckless, irresponsible and false.”

Pelosi’s comments appeared to reference answers Barr gave during House testimony last month. Lawmakers asked him about reported frustrations Mueller’s team had with a summary the attorney general wrote about the special counsel’s report.