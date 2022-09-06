Nancy Pelosi may be looking for a change of scenery come November.

The House speaker wants President Biden to nominate her to be ambassador to Italy if, as expected, Republicans regain control of the chamber in the fall midterm elections, Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo reported Tuesday.

The US has not had a Senate-confirmed ambassador to Rome since former President Donald Trump’s envoy, Lewis Eisenberg, left the post in January 2021 — and FBN reported Tuesday that the White House is holding the job open for Pelosi.

The speaker’s future plans have long been a subject of DC speculation. Last year, rumors were rife in the nation’s capital that Biden would nominate Pelosi to the post of ambassador to the Vatican. Those rumors were quashed in October when the president tapped former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly for the job.

READ MORE